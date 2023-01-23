Prosecutor: Tyre Nichols’ family sees video of his arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says the family of a Memphis man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop has seen video of his arrest, but it won’t be released to the public yet. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy issued a statement saying that the family of Tyre Nichols saw the video on Monday. He says investigators don’t want to release of the video to the public yet because they don’t want compromise the investigation, but that he expects it will be released this week or next. Authorities say five officers involved in the arrest were fired after a probe determined they used excessive force or failed to intervene and render aid.

