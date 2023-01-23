Rights group files suit in Germany against Myanmar military

BANGKOK (AP) — A human rights group and 16 individuals have filed a criminal complaint in Germany seeking punishment of Myanmar’s generals for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The complaint alleges those crimes were committed after the 2021 government takeover and during a 2017 crackdown on minority Rohingya Muslims. Fortify Rights says those responsible “have yet to be held accountable.” A decision by the German prosecutor’s office on whether to file an indictment may take time. The case is based on universal jurisdiction, a legal principle that allows for prosecution anywhere if the offenses are so severe they represent crimes against the entire international community. The complaint was filed days before the anniversary of the military’s Feb. 1, 2021, seizure of power.

