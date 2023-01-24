France: More women, children returned from IS camps in Syria

PARIS (AP) — France has repatriated another group of women and children from former Islamic State group-controlled areas of Syria. The latest group consisted of 32 minors and 15 adult women. They were returned Tuesday from camps in northeastern Syria. France’s national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said the women range in age from 19 to 56 and were held in custody after their return. The children were placed in the care of protective services. France has brought home women and children from camps in northeastern Syria in successive waves since the territorial defeat of IS in March 2019.

