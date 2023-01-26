Girl, 3, dies after Indiana apartment fire kills dad, sister

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A fire official says a 3-year-old girl has died more than two weeks after she was seriously injured in an Indianapolis apartment fire that killed her father and 15-month-old sister. Battalion Chief Rita Reith says the Indianapolis Fire Department was notified that the girl died Thursday morning. She was among five people hospitalized after firefighters pulled them, unconscious and in cardiac arrest, from the smoke-filled apartment on Jan. 9. The girl’s 31-year-old father and 15-month-old sister later died. A 12-year-old boy injured in the fire remains hospitalized, while a 14-year-old boy has been released from the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

