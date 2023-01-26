Historically Black TSU hopes for Grammy with gospel album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University is hoping to make history after their marching band was nominated for a Grammy in the roots gospel category. The historically Black university’s Aristocrat of Bands teamed up with gospel songwriter and producer Sir the Baptist last year to record “The Urban Hymnal.” The record features an all-star ensemble of gospel singers. Some songs are new arrangements of classic hymns, while others were written especially for the new record. Baptist says gospel is embedded in the culture of HBCUs, so the collaboration made sense. For instance, at TSU, the fight song is the old Christian hymn, “I’m So Glad.” Baptist says, “These hymnals brought us from slavery to the White House.”

