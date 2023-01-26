Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of Texas death row inmates have filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution. They say the policy causes severe physical and psychological harm and restricts their access to human interaction, medical care and legal representation. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Houston federal court. A state prison system spokeswoman says her agency does not comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit comes as a group of Texas prisoners have been on a hunger strike since Jan. 10 to protest the state’s use of solitary confinement.

