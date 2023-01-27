Fatal shooting at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran raises tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle has attacked the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital, killing the head of security at the diplomatic post and wounding two guards. That’s according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday. Iran blamed a personal dispute over the attack, though it comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Azerbaijan later accused Iran of ignoring threats at the diplomatic post and said it would evacuate its staff. Surveillance footage showed the gunman spraying the embassy with gunfire before being disarmed. Footage also appeared to show an Iranian police officer doing nothing to stop the attack. Tehran’s police chief was replaced hours after the assault.

