Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge says a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago remains mentally incompetent to stand trial. The assessment came during a brief court hearing Friday and means proceedings against 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will continue to remain on hold, as they have been for over a year. Also on Friday, prosecutors revealed that experts at the state mental hospital have found that Alissa is demonstrating symptoms of schizophrenia. The district attorney’s office wants to pick an expert to perform a “forensic neuropsychological assessment” of him. Alissa’s lawyer objected to that. The judge delayed a decision so she could hear more from both sides.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.