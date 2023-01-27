Mexico City says subway crash caused by cut wires, speeding

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors say severed cables and a speeding driver were responsible for a Jan. 7 subway crash that killed one person and injured dozens. One subway train slammed into another, leading city officials to suspect sabotage, though many city residents see the problem as a lack of maintenance. Prosecution spokesman Ulises Lara said Friday that a cable serving the subway’s control system was damaged by “intentional burning and cutting.” But Lara also said the driver of the train that rear-ended another would be charged with homicide and causing injuries. Lara said the driver broke a 22 mile per hour (35 kph) speed limit.

