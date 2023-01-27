Spanish ministry: ‘Bomb workshop’ found in retiree’s home

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police discovered a bomb-making workshop in the home of a 74-year-old man charged with terrorism for sending letters containing explosives to high-profile diplomatic and government targets. Spain’s National Court said earlier it had charged the retiree with six offenses for allegedly sending letter bombs to the country’s prime minister and the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid. The as-yet-unidentified man appeared before a judge in Madrid on Friday and was detained without bail. He was arrested Wednesday in the northern city of Miranda de Ebro. The Interior Ministry said investigators found a workshop in his with tools, welding, metal elements and screws.” It says preparations were underway to make new devices.

