Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Tanzanian government is ramping up its seizure of livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area to clear way for safari tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said. The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank, found that the government forcefully confiscated some 5,880 cattle and 767 goats and sheep from the Maasai in November and December last year and is forcing the owners to pay heavy fines. Those failing to pay have their livestock auctioned and moved away. The Tanzanian government has previously said the number of Maasai and cattle on the land is putting it at risk.

