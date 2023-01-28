Italian diplomatic property vandalized in Germany, Spain

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier says Italian diplomatic property has been the target of vandalism in Berlin and Barcelona. Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement Saturday that the car of diplomat Luigi Estero had been set ablaze in Berlin, while the Italian consulate in Barcelona had been vandalized. There were no reports of injury. The Italian news agency ANSA said both incidents happened on Friday. The violence comes nearly two months after an arson attack on the home of an Italian diplomat in Athens. A little-known anarchist group claimed responsibility,

