Bus falls off bridge, catches fire in Pakistan, killing 40

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger bus has fallen off a bridge and caught fire, killing 40 people in the crash in southern Pakistan. A government official in the town of Bela said the bus was speeding when it crashed into a pillar and fell off the bridge Sunday. The dead included women and children. Four survivors are being treated in a hospital for their injuries. The bodies of the dead were charred beyond recognition and are being transported to Karachi for DNA sampling. Separately, in Pakistan’s northwest, at least 10 children died in a boating capsizing Sunday while they were on a picnic. Local police said the boat apparently overturned because it was too crowded.

