Friends mourn volunteer killed helping civilians in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and volunteers have gathered at Kyiv’s St Sophia’s Cathedral to say goodbye to a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine with another volunteer while they were trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. Andrew Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand-British citizen, was 48 years old, and British citizen Briton Parry, who was 28, went missing earlier this month while heading to the town of Soledar, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Also Sunday, Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson. Regional officials said three people were killed and nine were wounded. Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine and its allies of war crimes in the shelling of two hospitals in occupied parts of Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.