Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and volunteers have gathered in Kyiv’s St Sophia’s Cathedral to say goodbye to volunteer Andrew Bagshaw who was killed with his colleague Christopher Parry while they were evacuating people from a front-line Ukrainian town. Bagshaw, 48, a New Zealand-British joint national, and Briton Parry, 28, went missing earlier this month while heading to the town of Soledar, in the eastern Donetsk region, where heavy fighting was taking place. Volunteers spoke of their memories of Bagshaw and read out tributes from his family.

