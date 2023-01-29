Trucks crash into commuters in Nigeria’s south; 20 dead

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say 20 people including children have died in road crashes involving trucks over the weekend. A truck carrying a heavy container landed on a commercial bus Sunday amid heavy traffic in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos, according to Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu with the state emergency response agency. Nine people including two children died in the crash, he said. Earlier on Sunday, another truck collided with a bus in Odigbo council area of Ondo state near Lagos, killing all the passengers on board, said Nigeria’s road safety agency.

