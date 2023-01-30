‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden, a daily rail commuter during his years in the Senate, has visited an aging Baltimore tunnel that’s slated to be replaced with help from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation he signed in 2021. The Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel project would eliminate a bottleneck that delays commuters and travelers up and down the East Coast. It’s estimated to cost $4 billion and take a decade to finish. It’s the first of two rail-related stops this week for Biden, who will visit New York on Tuesday where another new tunnel is planned, this one under the Hudson River.

