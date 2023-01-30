Chip Caray follows grandpa’s footsteps as voice of Cardinals

Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club. Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray’s hiring in a statement Monday. He is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the booth after 24 years earlier this offseason following his third arrest for drunken driving. The 57-year-old Caray attended high school in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield before heading to Georgia for college. He spent the past 20 seasons with the Braves and also has worked for the NBA’s Magic, the Mariners and the Cubs.

