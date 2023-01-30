Eva Green tells UK court ‘B movie’ could have wrecked career

LONDON (AP) — Eva Green has said in a British court that she grew disillusioned with a film project because it was becoming a “B movie” that could ruin her career. The French actress is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for “A Patriot,” a sci-fi thriller that collapsed in 2019. The production company is countersuing, claiming Green made excessive demands and undermined the production. Green said Monday she “fell in love” with the script but became increasingly concerned as producers cut corners. She said “I never wanted this to be a B movie but I realized more towards the end that it was going to happen.” The case is continuing at the High Court in London.

