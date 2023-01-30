MLB The Show ’23 cover athlete is Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s young star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been revealed as the cover athlete for Sony’s MLB The Show 2023 video game. Chisholm, an avid video game player, is the first Marlins player to appear on the cover of the American version of the game, but he joins a host of athletes across Miami sports who have been major video game cover athletes. The 24-year-old Chisholm has a career .243 batting average and .449 slugging percentage.

