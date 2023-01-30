New Zealand PM Hipkins’ Cabinet to prioritize day-to-day

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he’s selected a team of lawmakers to lead the country that will focus on the everyday concerns of New Zealanders, such as the rising cost of living. Hipkins announced his new Cabinet lineup after he was sworn in to the top job last week following the surprise resignation of Jacinda Ardern. Notable among the changes are the addition of a new ministerial role focusing on the city of Auckland, the end of a role focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, and a promise by Hipkins that New Zealand will take on a more visible presence in the South Pacific, at a time when China is making a geopolitical push into the region.

