Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Police say 10 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood. Lakeland police say two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say a crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by. Officials say four people fired from the windows before the car sped away. Officers were actively searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night. Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

