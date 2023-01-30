Report: Slovenia authorities detain 2 alleged Russian spies

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian media say that authorities have apprehended two alleged Russian spies who used an agency dealing in real estate and antiques as a front for their activities. Slovenia’s respected Delo newspaper and the Siol news portal on Monday cited the public prosecutor’s office as confirming the arrests. According to the two media outlets, the two “foreign citizens” were arrested in December and remain in custody as prosecutors continue their probe into the espionage allegations. The two are suspected of “spying for a foreign intelligence agency and certifying false content in official documents,” the reports said.

