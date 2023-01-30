Suicide bomber kills 3, wounds 90 at mosque in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a suicide bomber has struck inside a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least three people and wounding about 90 worshippers. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for Monday’s bombing in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Zafar Khan, a local police officer, says rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. He said many of the wounded were listed in critical condition and fears the death toll could rise further. Blame for such attacks usually falls on the Pakistani Taliban, who have in the past claimed similar bombings.

