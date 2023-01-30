U.S. presses Kosovo on municipal body in Serb-majority areas

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — United States officials have pressed Kosovo to allow an association of ethnic Serb-majority municipalities, as a “critical element” in its road as an independent country. The officials on Monday published an op-ed as part of U.S. and European Union efforts to promote “a healthy, peaceful, and sustainable relationship between Serbia and Kosovo.” Pristina has been reluctant to accept the association of municipalities, fearing that would create a state within a state. The U.S. envoys said the association would coordinate the work of the Serb-dominated municipalities on education, health care, urban and rural planning, and local economic development “to improve the everyday lives of people.” Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

