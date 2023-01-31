2 Nebraska officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say two officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary. Omaha police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer says the officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Employees let the officers into the building, and during a physical altercation they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed. Police identified the suspect Tuesday as 38-year-old Steven Docken, of Omaha. The officers were taken to a local hospital, where one was treated for a gunshot near his knee and the other for a gunshot through his upper leg. Neither officers’ injuries were reported as life-threatening and one officer had been released by Tuesday morning.

