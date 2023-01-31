Skip to Content
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP

By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is showcasing a $292 million mega grant that’ll be used to help build a rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River. The mega grant is part of an effort to draw a contrast between the Democratic president’s economic vision and that of Republicans. The funding for the New York-New Jersey tunnel project is part of the $1.2 billion in mega grants awarded under the 2021 infrastructure law. Biden says government spending on infrastructure will boost economic growth and create blue-collar jobs. White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu said Tuesday if Republicans want to “take away money from projects” they can “have that discussion with the American people”

Associated Press

