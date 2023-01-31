China scoffs at new Czech president’s phone call with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused the new Czech president of challenging its national sovereignty by affirming ties with self-ruled Taiwan in a phone with the island’s leader. The call represents a symbolic breach of China’s attempts to isolate Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory with no right to independent diplomatic recognition. President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday that Taiwan and the Czech Republic “enjoy deep ties and share the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson says it has complained over Czech President-elect Petr Pavel’s phone call and urged the Czech side to avoid making irreparable damage to China-Czech relations. China in recent years has upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.