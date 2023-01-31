Emergency lifted after New Zealand storm less than feared

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Northland region has lifted a state of emergency declaration after an overnight storm didn’t turn out as bad as feared. A heavy rain warning for Auckland was also lifted. But the cleanup in the nation’s largest city will continue after record rainfall and flooding on Friday killed four people and caused widespread disruption. Weather forecasters had predicted another night of heavy rain Tuesday. Ron Devlin, the regional manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, told reporters that crews had dealt with more than 50 weather-related callouts Wednesday morning, but that was business as usual after the rainfall didn’t reach predicted levels.

