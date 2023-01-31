Nordic unions leaving international media body over Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A group of Nordic journalists’ unions say they have left the International Federation of Journalists. The Norwegian association accused the IFJ Tuesday of failing to react to the existence of a Russian media union in occupied areas of Ukraine. For years, the unions in Norway, Denmark and Finland have been accusing the IFJ of alleged bias, corruption, undemocratic practices and lack of funding transparency. The Icelandic union also pulled out Tuesday, according to the Danish organization, which said its Swedish counterpart has not made a decision whether to leave. There was no immediate reaction from IFJ.

