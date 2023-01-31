Why workers at growing number of nonprofits are unionizing

Over his six years at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Esteban Gil watched colleague after colleague leave. “People burn out and they tire out, and then they leave,” says Gil, a program associate in the group’s criminal-justice-reform division. A union, Gil thought, could be the answer, so he and his co-workers decided to form one. The Southern Poverty Law Center is far from alone. Nonprofit cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and social-service organizations have all had employees unionize. Even as the economy cools and fears of recession grow, both union organizers and consultants say nonprofit staff are continuing to unionize at the same fast pace.

By JIM RENDON of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

