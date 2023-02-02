Skip to Content
Biden, Black caucus agree on path forward on police reform

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, FARNOUSH AMIRI and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have left a meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with an agreement on how to address the issue of policing in America after the recent killing of Tyre Nichols. Rep. Steven Horsford, the chairman of the Black Caucus, told reporters “the focus will always be on public safety.” The group of Black lawmakers did not disclose details about the agreement made in the room but said there will be more information about the legislative package in the days ahead. Horsford says, “This is going to require all of us, including Republicans, to get across the finish line.”

