British Gas sorry its agents broke into customers’ homes

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. energy regulator is investigating revelations that debt collectors working for British Gas broke into customers’ homes to install prepay gas meters that left vulnerable people at risk of having their heat cut off. British Gas parent company Centrica PLC said it had halted the “unacceptable” practice. The Times of London reported that debt collectors obtained court warrants to enter the homes of people who had fallen behind with their energy bills. They installed meters that make customers pay upfront for their gas supply. Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said there needs to be a formal inquiry into the practice. Energy regulator Ofgem said Thursday that it was investigating.

