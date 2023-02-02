Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has formally blamed Israel for a drone attack that targeted a military workshop in its central city of Isfahan over the weekend, warning that it “reserves its legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate. Iran’s mission to the United Nations, in a letter it published on its website on Thursday, attributed the attack, which happened late Saturday, to Israel. Israeli officials declined to comment. The letter was signed by Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani. It also offered the warning that Iran could retaliate over Israel’s attack. Israel has carried out a series of attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear program and other sites since the collapse of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.