NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
By MARYCLAIRE DALE and TED SHAFFREY
Associated Press
SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey borough councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home. The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found in the vehicle around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not made any arrests or said if they believe the motive for the slaying might be personal, political or a random act. Colleagues recalled the Republican councilwoman as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations. She served as the borough’s liaison to the police department now helping to investigate her death.