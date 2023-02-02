Oregon man accused of stalking charged in accuser’s killing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been charged with murder in the killing of a man who had accused him of stalking after the defendant allegedly had an affair with the victim’s wife. Hillsboro police say they arrested Steven Milner on Tuesday in the killing of 56-year-old Kenneth Fandrich, an Intel contractor who was found dead in his car in a company parking garage last week. Police say an autopsy revealed that Fandrich, of Oregon City, died from blunt compression trauma to the neck. Milner, a 55-year-old retired veterinarian also of Oregon City, had a stalking order that barred him from contact with Fandrich, according to police, who said there was “a history of problematic interactions between the two.”

