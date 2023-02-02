Pakistani troops kill 2 militants in raid near Afghan border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed two insurgents during a raid of a militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan. Friday’s shootout in North Waziristan, a district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, came days after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque within a police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, the provincial capital, killing 101 people and wounding at least 225. Also on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he has invited his predecessor and now opposition leader, Imran Khan, to talks next week about how the country should respond to the surge of violence.

