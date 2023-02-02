Police say ‘active shooter situation’ happening in Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say an active shooter situation is taking place in Hood River. The city’s police department said on Facebook at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday that the situation was going on “right now” near a Dairy Queen. Police said officers were evacuating residents from the area and that people should stay away. Authorities said updates would follow. Hood River is a city of about 8,000 along the Columbia River Gorge about 70 miles east of Portland, Oregon. It’s a popular spot for outdoor recreation, scenery and and winemaking.

