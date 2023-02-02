S. Korean court sentences ex-minister to 2 years in prison

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has sentenced a former justice minister, Cho Kuk, to two years in prison, after he was found guilty of creating fake credentials to help his children get into prestigious schools, a scandal that rocked the country’s previous government and sparked huge protests. Cho was also found guilty Friday of abusing his powers while serving as a senior aide to former President Moon Jae-in, by blocking an investigation into a former Financial Services Commission official seen as close to Moon who was eventually arrested for taking bribes from businesspeople.

