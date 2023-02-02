Special Kosovo court upholds most convictions of 2 veterans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Appeals judges at a European Union-backed court have upheld most of the convictions of two leaders of a Kosovo war veterans’ association who were found guilty last year of witness intimidation and obstructing justice. The appeals panel of the Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers overturned one conviction of Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj but upheld four others. Their original sentences of four and a half years were reduced by three months. In the ruling Thursday, judges said that it is “fundamental to the fulfilment of the Specialist Chambers’ mission that individuals who come to give evidence, often about traumatic or difficult experiences, may do so without fear.”

