US condemns Sudan freeing man convicted in diplomat’s death

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has asked the Sudanese government to re-arrest a man convicted of killing a U.S. diplomat in the country 15 years ago. In a statement, the State Department said Thursday that the Jan. 30 release of Abdel-Raouf Abu Zaid was based on untrue assertions that the American victim’s family had extended forgiveness. Abu Zaid was found guilty of murdering USAID official John Granville and his Sudanese driver, Abdel Rahman Abbas. The two were shot in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Jan. 1, 2008.

