Biden seems close to campaign mode in firing up Dem meeting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden hasn’t yet announced a reelection campaign, but he sounded like someone already running while firing up a national meeting of the Democratic National Committee on Friday. Biden says: “No matter who is president, things are going to change radically in the next 15 years. And the question is, Are we going to be leading the pack? Or are we going to be the end of it?” Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came to the party gathering in Philadelphia to tout what they called their administration’s successes — including growing the economy and overseeing major public works, health care and green technology spending packages approved by Congress.

By WILL WEISSERT and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

