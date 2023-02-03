Cyprus presidential candidates push leadership credentials

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The three front-runners vying for the presidency of ethnically split Cyprus have wound down their campaigns. Opinion polls indicate that none of the three, who are all close associates of outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades, will muster more than half of the vote — the bar for an outright win in Sunday’s voting. The top two finishers will likely face each other in a runoff election a week later. The same polls have put Nikos Christodoulides, a former minister, in the lead with career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis and Averof Neophytou, the leader of the country’s Democratic Rally party, battling it out for the runoff spot.

