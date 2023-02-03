Jailed leader of Greek far-right party faces election ban

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year. The 42-year-old Ilias Kasidiaris founded the Greek National Party two years ago. He is serving a sentence of 13 years and six months in prison for membership in a criminal organization as a former leading member of Golden Dawn. The political party had neo-Nazi origins and was linked to multiple violent street attacks. Lawmakers are due to vote on an amendment Tuesday before the general election expected in April. It was published by Parliament on Friday.

