New this week: ‘Your Place or Mine’ and ‘All That Breathes’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Paramore that shows off the band’s funkier side, the Academy Award-nominated documentary “All That Breathes” about Indian brothers who heal birds of prey, and two rom-coms just in time for Valentine’s Day — “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix and “Somebody I Used to Know” on Amazon Prime Video. There’s also a documentary on the infamous thief known as “Murf the Surf” and an attempt to boost the Harry Potter universe with the video game Hogwarts Legacy, an ambitious open-world adventure set at the school of magic in the 1800s.