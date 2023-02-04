Kansas police responding to overdose call shoot, kill man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say an officer shot and killed an armed man after he fled from the scene of an opioid overdose on a bicycle. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in a news release that officers spotted the man pedaling away Friday night from a home where they found a man and woman unresponsive. While emergency crews used a rescue drug to revive the two overdose victims, officers broadcast the fleeing man’s description. Another officer found the man a half-mile from the home and tried to make contact with him. Police said that during that interaction, the officer fired at the man, killing him. His name wasn’t immediately released.

