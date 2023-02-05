3 boys, woman die after migrant boat sinks off Greek island
By DEMETRIS NELLAS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities say three boys and a woman died when a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros. The Coast Guard was alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea. One of the boys who died had been found unconscious but was briefly revived in the hospital, the Coast Guard said. Two others who were conscious when they were found also died Sunday evening in the hospital. Three more minors and two adults were hospitalized early in the afternoon. The remaining boat passengers were taken to a reception camp to be sheltered.