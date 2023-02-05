Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:05 PM

7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. Information on potential damage or casualties was not immediately available.

The quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

It was centered 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content