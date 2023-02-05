Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:48 AM

Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a fire at Houston’s largest airport delayed flights and forced the temporary evacuation of a terminal. No injuries were reported. United Airlines has a major hub at Bush Intercontinental Airport and says Houston firefighters were called after a fire was reported in an employee locker room in Terminal C around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Customers and employees were evacuated and United flights into the airport were halted from 5:32 a.m. until 7 a.m. The airline says 23 of its inbound Houston flights were delayed. Operations have now returned to normal.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content