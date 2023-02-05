Grammys fashion: Lizzo, Doja Cat, Styles wow on red carpet

NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo wowed in a huge, heavy, bright orange custom opera coat by Dolce & Gabbana at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for the cameras. After awhile, she dropped her coat to reveal a busty sequined corset gown. Harry Styles drew cheers in a rainbow harlequin-pattern jumpsuit adorned with crystals. He was shirtless underneath. And Doja Cat rocked a vinyl, skintight Atelier Versace look. Anitta was already atop some best dressed lists. She opted for a Versace gown from 2003. Taylor Swift, channeling her Midnights era, wore a two-piece sparkly skirt set with a high-neck, long-sleeve crop top. It was midnight blue. Cardi B. wore electric blue with a huge headpiece.

